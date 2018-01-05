>
Female Cancers
What are the symptoms of skin cancer?

 

Skin cancer can look different, depending on the type.  
  • Basel cell carcinoma often starts as a small lump that’s red, pink or shiny.
  • Squamous cell carcinoma looks more like a small scaly or hard area of skin that’s red or pink at the base.
  • Melanoma usually begins as a mole or dark spot on the skin. When it spreads, you can develop additional symptoms, like swollen lymph nodes.
More generally, though, you should get your skin checked out if you have any mole or spot on your skin that changes in any of the following ways: 
  • gets bigger – especially if it grows to over 7mm/a quarter of an inch in diameter
  • changes shape (particularly if it has an irregular edge)
  • changes colour, darkens, becomes patchy or multi-shaded
  • becomes inflamed
  • gets itchy or painful
  • is crusty or bleeding




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Female Cancers
