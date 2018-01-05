- How can I reduce the risk of skin cancer?

>
Female Cancers
With most cancers, there is not much you can do to clearly reduce your risk. With skin cancer, though, that is not the case.
 
By minimalising your UV exposure, and by protecting yourself from the sun when you are outside, you can greatly reduce your chance of developing skin cancer. 



Reducing the risk of skin cancer:

  • wear sunscreen with at least 15 SPF
  • avoid sunburns
  • wear clothing to protect your skin from the sun
  • -stay in the shade as much as you can, particularly during the hottest hours of the day (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • don’t use tanning beds
And though it won’t reduce your risk of developing cancer, check your skin regularly, and go to the doctor if you notice any changes. Caught early, skin cancer is highly treatable, and can often be cured.




  
  
