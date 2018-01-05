>
Female Cancers
Cancer of the vagina: What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer?

 

Cancer of the vagina: What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer?
What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer?

There are often no symptoms with very early stage vaginal cancer, or precancerous cells (vaginal intraepithelial neoplasia, or VAIN).

Vaginal cancer that’s found early – at its most treatable – is generally detected during a cervical smear.

The symptoms of vaginal cancer


When symptoms do present themselves, often in later stages, they can include: 
  • painless vaginal bleeding, between periods, after menopause, or after sex
  • vaginal discharge (may smell or be bloody)
  • pain during sex
  • a lump in the vagina that you (or a doctor) can feel
  • a persistent itch in the vagina

Advanced vaginal cancer can also cause:

  • constipation
  • pain when peeing
  • swelling in the legs (oedema)
  • persistent pelvic pain




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Article Plan Female Cancers
