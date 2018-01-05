Cancer of the vagina: What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer? What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer?



Vaginal cancer that's found early – at its most treatable – is generally detected during a cervical smear. There are often no symptoms with very early stage vaginal cancer, or precancerous cells ( vaginal intraepithelial neoplasia, or VAIN ).



When symptoms do present themselves, often in later stages, they can include: painless vaginal bleeding, between periods, after menopause, or after sex

vaginal discharge (may smell or be bloody)

pain during sex

a lump in the vagina that you (or a doctor) can feel

a persistent itch in the vagina Advanced vaginal cancer can also cause: constipation

pain when peeing

swelling in the legs (oedema)

persistent pelvic pain









