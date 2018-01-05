How is vaginal cancer diagnosed and treated? How is vaginal cancer diagnosed?



If you have any symptoms that indicate a possible vaginal cancer diagnosis, your GP will generally refer you first to a gynaeocologist, who will check your abdomen and pelvis and perform an internal examination.Your doctor may want to do a biopsy to look for either precancerous ( VAIN ) or cancerous cells. If you do have cancer, the biopsy will be able to determine the type. If you are diagnosed with vaginal cancer, your doctor will then likely want to do a more thorough internal exam (generally under anesthetic) of your vagina, womb, bladder (called a cystoscopy) and rectal examination.



You may also have a variety of scans and x-rays to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of your body – these may include a CT scan, a PET scan, an MRI, a chest x-ray or a barium x-ray. What is the treatment for vaginal cancer?





Vaginal cancer is generally treated with a combination of radiotherapy and surgery, and sometimes chemotherapy, too. Of course, as with any cancer, your course of treatment will depend largely on the type and stage of your cancer.





