Female Cancers
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Article Plan
Female Cancers
▼
Female Cancers - The Facts
Breast cancer
What is breast cancer?
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
What causes breast cancer? Am I at risk?
How is breast cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of getting breast cancer?
Where can I find information and support?
Cervical cancer
What is cervical cancer?
What are the symptoms of cervial cancer?
What causes cervical cancer? Am I at risk?
How is womb cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer?
Where can I find information and support?
Fallopian tube cancer
What is fallopian tube cancer?
What are the symptoms of fallopian tube cancer?
What causes fallopian tube cancer? Am I at risk?
How is fallopian tube cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of fallopian tube cancer?
Where can I get information and support?
Gestational trophoblastic tumours (GTT)
What is Gestational trophoblastic tumours (GTT) and molar pregnancy?
What are the symptoms of GTT?
What causes GTT? Am I at risk?
How is GTT diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of GTT?
Where can I find information and support?
Ovarian cancer
What is ovarian cancer?
What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?
What causes ovarian cancer? Am I at risk?
How is ovarian cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of ovarian cancer?
Where can I find information and support?
Skin cancer
What is skin cancer?
What are the symptoms of skin cancer?
What are the causes of skin cancer? Am I at risk?
How is skin cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of skin cancer?
Where can I find information and support?
Vulvar cancer
What is vulvar cancer?
What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer?
What are the causes of vulvar cancer? Am I at risk?
How is vulvar cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of vulvar cancer?
Vulvar cancer information and support
Womb cancer
What is womb cancer?
What are the symptoms of womb cancer?
What causes womb cancer? Am I at risk?
How is womb cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of womb cancer?
Where can I get information and support?
Vaginal cancer
What is vaginal cancer
Cancer of the vagina: What are the symptoms of vaginal cancer?
Who gets vaginal cancer? Am I at risk?
How is vaginal cancer diagnosed and treated?
How can I reduce the risk of vaginal cancer?
Vaginal cancer help, information and support
Pre-cancerous conditions
P. 67
What is VAIN?
What is VIN?
What is CIN?
