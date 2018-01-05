Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz 

In this article











It might only be April but celebrity bikini season is here. The time of year when every hot young celeb thing starts flashing some ridiculously toned flesh right in our faces has begun. So instead of hating ourselves we're all up for the giving our bods a well deserved blitz.While not all of us can have abs like Jessica Alba or a super-perky butt like Rita Ora, what we can do is try our best and make the most of what we've got!Unlike the A-list we don't have hours to devote to looking good so how can you keep trim when you only have a spare half hour?Well we've got the perfect workout tips sorted. If you only have a mere thirty minutes you need a workout that makes the most of your time while burning all that unwanted badness - so say hello to the full body workout.There's no two ways about it, the best way to get a fat -blasting full body workout is to do a bit of circuit training. We know circuits are scary, but if you're looking for calorie burning and killer abs, there's no other way to find them so fast We talked to Simple Fitness Expert Anna Reich, who has come up with a innovative workout SkinFIT, that not only gives your body a hardcore blasting but also benefits your skin too by improving your circulation - bonus.So if you want to know how to whip that body into shape then check out our full body workout regime!©WENN.com