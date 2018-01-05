>
>
Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz
  
Timing
In this article

Timing


If you thought that sweating like a maniac in the gym for an hour or two was the way to burn off that fat then think again!

Anna says, "Circuits are the best way to make the most of a short exercise window because they get your heart pumping and work every muscle in your body.

Circuits increase your cardio vascular fitness, burn calories and boost your resting metabolic rate (the rate at which your body utilises energy and burns fat post work out)."

So in that thirty minute window of cardio you can be burning way more calories than if you were pulling weights for hours on end.

So repeat with us, "Cardio, cardio, cardio", that's what we like to hear!



09/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         