Timing

If you thought that sweating like a maniac in the gym for an hour or two was the way to burn off that fat then think again!



Anna says, "Circuits are the best way to make the most of a short exercise window because they get your heart pumping and work every muscle in your body.



Circuits increase your cardio vascular fitness, burn calories and boost your resting metabolic rate (the rate at which your body utilises energy and burns fat post work out)."



So in that thirty minute window of cardio you can be burning way more calories than if you were pulling weights for hours on end.



So repeat with us, "Cardio, cardio, cardio", that's what we like to hear!

