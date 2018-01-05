Exercise: Skipping





Main Muscles Worked: Lungs, Quadriceps, Hamstrings, Calves (Gastrocnemius), There's a reason why boxers choose skipping as one of their best exercises , that little rope can work you hard!Lungs, Quadriceps, Hamstrings, Calves (Gastrocnemius), Bottom (Gluteus Maximus), Arms, Stomach ( Abdominals ).



Time: 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes



With or without a rope, skip keeping your elbows in and landing on the ball of your foot initially quickly followed by your heel.



Make sure to keep your knees soft and core contracted the whole time for the best tummy-toning results.