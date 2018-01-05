>
Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz
  
Exercise: Skipping
There's a reason why boxers choose skipping as one of their best exercises, that little rope can work you hard!

Main Muscles Worked: Lungs, Quadriceps, Hamstrings, Calves (Gastrocnemius), Bottom (Gluteus Maximus), Arms, Stomach (Abdominals).

Time: 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes

With or without a rope, skip keeping your elbows in and landing on the ball of your foot initially quickly followed by your heel.

Make sure to keep your knees soft and core contracted the whole time for the best tummy-toning results.

09/04/2013
