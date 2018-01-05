Exercise: Lunge with dumbbell curl





Main Muscles Worked: Quadriceps, Next move onto the dumbbells with a little lunge, it might not look like much but this exercise works a lot of muscles throughout your body and is a favourite of many a celeb!Quadriceps, Bottom (Gluteus Maximus) and Biceps



Time: 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes



Stand with hips and shoulders in alignment then lunge forward onto one leg.



Bend the leading knee and drop the back one so that it’s hovering above the floor. Both knees should be at a 90 degree angle.



Curl the dumbbells inward as you lunge and uncurl as you push off with the leading foot back to start position.