>
>
Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz
  
Exercise: Lunge with dumbbell curl
In this article

Exercise: Lunge with dumbbell curl


Next move onto the dumbbells with a little lunge, it might not look like much but this exercise works a lot of muscles throughout your body and is a favourite of many a celeb!

Main Muscles Worked: Quadriceps, Bottom (Gluteus Maximus) and Biceps

Time: 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes

Stand with hips and shoulders in alignment then lunge forward onto one leg.

Bend the leading knee and drop the back one so that it’s hovering above the floor. Both knees should be at a 90 degree angle.

Curl the dumbbells inward as you lunge and uncurl as you push off with the leading foot back to start position.

09/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         