Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz
Exercise: Lunge with dumbbell curl
Next move onto the dumbbells with a little lunge, it might not look like much but this exercise works a lot of muscles throughout your body and is a favourite of many a celeb!
Main Muscles Worked: Quadriceps, Bottom (Gluteus Maximus) and Biceps
Time: 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes
Stand with hips and shoulders in alignment then lunge forward onto one leg.
Bend the leading knee and drop the back one so that it’s hovering above the floor. Both knees should be at a 90 degree angle.
Curl the dumbbells inward as you lunge and uncurl as you push off with the leading foot back to start position.
Maria Bell
09/04/2013
