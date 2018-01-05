>
Full body workout - your thirty minute body blitz
Exercise: Hula Hoop
Exercise: Hula Hoop


The humble hula-hoop has become a bit of a fitness phenomenon, so get back into the nineties spirit and get swivelling those hips.

Main Muscles Worked: Arms, Stomach (Abdominals), Bottom (Gluteus Maximus)

Time: 3 x sets of 30 - 60 second bursts for 10 minutes

Stand with your feet slightly apart, with one slightly in front of the other to aid motion.

Hold the hoop with both hands above your hips and then throw/spin in a counter-clockwise direction with your hands, matching the rotation by moving your hips back and forth.

Keep your arms up and out of the way of the hoop and for added resistance, wear wrist weights!

