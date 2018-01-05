Hot Pilates

We've all heard of Bikram yoga but now there's a version for all you pilates lovers out there - Hot Pilates!



There are two differences between Bikram yoga and hot pilates, firstly the temperature - hot pilates isn't quite so hot, classes are normally heated to around 35°C. Secondly the moves concentrate more on core stability and muscle toning from traditional pilates techniques.



Doing a pilates class in 35°C might not be everyone's cup of tea but there are lots of benefits. Hot Pilates offers additional detoxification, enhanced flexibility, enhanced immunity, rapid weight loss and stress release for your body.



One thing is for sure, after a few classes you'll feel the weight drop off, quite literally with every ounce of sweat...yep there's no denying it's gross.



Make sure you bring a lot of water - coconut water is especially recommended as it's extra good for hydration and wear breathable clothing or you'll quickly come unstuck. Be prepared to hate it first time round but stick with it and we can almost guarantee you'll become a convert.



The main benefit between choosing Hot Pilates rather than Bikram is that it's not quite so hot and the positions offer you a more refined workout - but the downside is that you'll find it hard to find somewhere that offers the class unless you're in London.



Yotopia in Covent Garden, London is one of the first places to offer this in the UK but other independent fitness studios up and down the country do offer it too:



Check out Breeze Yoga in Beckenham, Boutique Sport online, Yoga Lounge, Manchester and City Yoga, Liverpool.











