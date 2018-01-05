Aqua Zumba

We've had Zumba fitness DVD's, we've had Zumba toning classes, now there's the push for Aqua Zumba and we're not the only ones predicting it's going to be a big hit in 2013.



You might have guessed from the name that Aqua Zumba is based in water. Much like your classic 'aqua-fit' class this is designed to give you a good areobic workout but in the water with a Zumba twist.



But get rid of the images of the over fifties in swimming hats - this is Zumba, and though fifty-somethings and their swimming hats are welcome, this is a full on fitness party.



The classes are fun and lively and thankfully the instructors tailor the typical Zumba style moves to be effective in the water. The main benefit comes from using the water as a restistance aid focusing on cardio-conditioning and all over body-toning.



The only downside if you can call it that is that although the class gets your body working, it's not a class that after you've finished you will feel that you've worked yourself. Plus some of the 'fancy' footwork gets lost underwater.



For people with certain injuries, those who are in need of a gentle reintroduction into the world of fitness or people who are looking for a fun class however, this is it!



Available in most gyms across the UK including Virgin Active and other leading gyms. If you go to the Zumba website you can click on 'Find a class' to find something in your area.

