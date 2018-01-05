Modified Strongman Training

As you might have guessed from the title, this is a fitness class that doesn't mess around.



People are looking to push themselves more and more and so fitness classes have developed from the classic aerobic sessions to cater for these hardcore fitness needs- Modified Strongman is one of them.



Modified strongman training classes are hard work, but they're worth it. In each class you'll be working all areas of your body in intense sport specific training exercises to build and lengthen muscles, improve recovery time, burn calories and increase strength.



Building on exercise training for the Strongman competition might sound daunting but once you pysche yourself up for it it is OK - actually we're not going to lie its tough but you will get through it. This isn't for the unfit and people with a sports background will have a major advantage.



Most classes are relatively small with 8-10 people. Expect to be getting through exercises like rope pulling, tyre battles, tug of war - this is functional training at its most intense.



There's also an aspect of mental training here too. Getting through a class isn't easy, so the feeling of satisfaction post-work out is not something that you get to experience often. Classes are also usualy outside so you get that 'against the elements' aspect too.



All in all it's hard-core. Sports enthusiasts and adrenalin junkies - look no further. If you're game, contact Fitness Experts for more information.





