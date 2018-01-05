Cardio Tennis

Everyone loves a bit of tennis but if playing the game isn't quite enough for you, Virgin Active have got something a little extra to offer.



Cardio tennis is basically a unique take on tennis, featuring super-energetic cardio based moves against a soundtrack of fast temp music. Sounds interesting doesn't it?



It's a bit bizarre to be waving a racquet around to some party beats but it's great fun and really gets your whole body working. In fact, the best thing about the class is you can burn a whopping 600-800 calories in just one 60 minute session!



Gary Stewart, Head of Racquets for Virgin Active says: "The beauty is that you are working out but without realising it."



Music to our ears.



The classes are included in all Virgin gym memberships and are available at 21 Virgin Active Health and Racquets clubs.



