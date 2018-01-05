>
Club Cardio
Clubbing in your lunch break sounds pretty tempting, but if you’re actually doing something good for your body instead of some questionable damage it’s nearly a must.
Straight from the US, Club Cardio has taken the basic setting of night club naughtiness and combined it with getting fit - (no booze allowed).

This means a full-on 60 minute session of thumping music with dance-inspired cardio moves away from the humdrum setting of your normal gym. Everyone loves to dance right?

Irina Alionte, Founder and Managing Director at Club Cardio said: “I used to notice how self-conscious many people felt in a gym environment. The bright lights and the mirrors in aerobic studios gave me the feeling that everyone is checking on me. But I’ve always felt at ease on the dance floor, so I came up with the idea of bringing exercise in the non-judgmental setting of a nightclub!"

Initially classes have been at Warwick University but the founder is expanding them across the country later on this year. Find out exactly when by registering to the mailing list at Club Cardio.



