Mixed Marshall Arts

A work-out with a bit of attitude is always something to look forward to and Mixed Martial Arts classes have heaps of it.



Classes focus on using traditional methods from martial arts disciplines and mixing them up with fun, fresh cardio making an innovative fitness class for a real all over body workout.



You might have noticed similar classes like Boxercise and kick boxing in previous years which offer a fairly familliar style of fitness class but with Mixed Martial arts you get even more for your money with techniques from across the martial arts spectrum.



Despite the elements of cardio, this isn't your classic 'weight loss' routine. For women wanting a class to test themselves beyond the point of just weight loss, Mixed Martial Art also increases skills in self-discipline and confidence too.



Fusion fitness is currently trialling the class at Hillingdon Sport and Leisure Complex with a view to roll them out across the UK.

