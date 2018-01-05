>
Top 10 Fitness trends for 2013 - get fit the fun way
  
Bokwa
Bokwa


Never did we think that we'd be testing a fitness class combining boxing and a South African tradional war dance but it happened, and we liked it.

First off the idea of a traditional war dance might scare some people - especially those who can't dance - but don't worry, unlike some dance based classes you can do Bokwa even if you've got two left feet.

This is mainly due to the fact you move in steps that resemble letters and numbers, like L, 3, J and more. It's simple, easy to follow, fun and it still works you hard!

This also means that there's techincally no choreography - you just mimic the steps with your feet and feel the music. Even with this you can burn up to 1,200 calories per session - that is a lot!

Available nationwide at Pure Gym for only £18.99 a month or you can find a class using the Bokwa website 'Find a class' section.



