Kettlercise

Let's face it, not everyone can afford a gym membership and going to the odd class just doesn't have the same effect, so investing in a good DVD can be really effective.



One of our favourite fitness DVD's for this year is the Kettlercise 2: Turning up the Heat. This is a DVD that uses a Kettlebell of 2kg to 12kg depending on your preference to increase weight loss and all over body toning, combining cardio, weight training and core training.



The things that can put people off fitness DVD's is that they can get repetitive or are usually a bit of a fad - this DVD is neither of these.



The instructor is likeable as well as clear and easy to follow. The exercises don't get repetitive and a measely twenty minutes will have you sweating enough to last for a few days. Plus the routine concentrates on your abs, bum and thighs as well as your upper arms - what more could you want?



If you're really looking to push things there's an 8 minute 'ab blast' section for a flat stomach - you're going to seriously hurt afterwards but it is an amazing section!



The only minor downside is the price. Unless you have a spare kettlebell lying around it is expensive - they range from £15.99- £37.99, on top of the £24.99 for the DVD.



But it's not as pricey as other options and unlike a gym membership a DVD won't expire, so really the price is peanuts.



Do it around 3 times a week if you can manage it and you'll really see a difference in your entire body.

