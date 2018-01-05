In this article





















It means it's easier to take control of your Thought sit ups were the ultimate way to tone up your abs ? Then think again. The AB MXR is a new DVD workout - designed by Celebrity Personal Trainer Joanna Kabbani.Essentially you're working with a specially designed curved weight with handles that you can use to make those crunches even harder.But despite the name, AB MXR is not just about having abs of steel, this is a full body work out that improves muscle tone from top to toe, always using the weight to give your body an extra challenge.The work out itself is only 30 minutes but you learn some gerat exercises to keep your bum toned, your stomach flat and your legs and arms in shape.The good thing about this workout is that Joanna gives you advice about how many reps you can do for maximum results. That means you can tailor it to your own goals, pause the DVD, thrash out another few sets and reps then continue.It means it's easier to take control of your fitness , plus Joanna shows you easier and more difficult versions of the exercises so you can adjust your exercises to suit your level. The music on the DVD isn't great, but you can always put your own playlist on to get more motivated. Overall this is a great option for all over sculpting and toning - and it's only 30 minutes! Find out more about the AB-MXR workout on their website

