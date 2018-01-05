Core-tex

Concentrating on your core has some massive benefits but sitting on those machines all session can be a major drag.



The Core Tex class at Virgin Active gives you the benefit of some serious core crunching on a three dimensional surface with the added bonus of a class environment all within twenty minutes.



If you guessed that this twenty minute 'Fast class' works you hard then you'd be right. Taking place on the gym floor with a small group of people and an instructor really helps keep you motivated though.



The class is based around 4 sections: mobility, strength, interaction and challenge where you will test every part of your body in every technique. The time really flies as you do 30seconds of intense strength training but prepared to really push yourself for the last 5 minutes!



The versatility of the machine enables people of all levels to train your entire body whatever your fitness level which is a real bonus.



Again the only downside to this is that this is only available at the Virgin Active gym in Kensington but we predict this class could expand pretty quickly!

