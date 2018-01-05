Hay fever symptoms survival guide

It's so unfair, you look forward to summer through all those cold winter months, then finally it arrives and as soon as it does you're struck down with a bout of awful hay fever. You just can't win.



But we’ve got even more bad news, this year the pollen count is supposed to be the highest in over a century.



That's why we've spoken to the experts to find out how to cope with your hay fever symptoms and with their help we've put together a hay fever survival guide so you can actually enjoy your summer.



Dr. Dermot Ryan, General Practitioner at Loughborough says that you shouldn’t have to feel like you’re making a big deal out of nothing, hay fever is a pain to live with.



“hay fever is not a trivial disorder but it makes people's lives absolute misery for a number of weeks,” he says.



But this summer doesn't have to be like the rest, our quick guide will give you all the tools you need to cope with your hay fever and manage your symptoms as best you can!

