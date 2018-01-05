>
Hay fever survival guide
  
How to know if you have hay fever
How to know if you have hay fever


So how do you know if your symptoms are genuine hay fever? John says that there are a number of classic symptoms which you will be able to identify but the severity of symptoms can change quite dramatically between person to person as well as year on year.

hay fever symptoms can vary in severity and depending on the weather conditions and pollen count, some years may be worse than others,” he says.

John says: “The most common symptoms include: sneezing, runny or blocked nose, headaches, itchy throat, nose and ears and watery and itchy eyes. Although less common, some hay fever sufferers may also experience the loss of their sense of smell, experience sweating and facial pain caused by blocked sinuses.”

Doesn’t sound too great does it? Thankfully Dr. Dermot says that most of the time the problem can be handled with a simple trip to the pharmacy.

“Most people will be able to manage their problems with hay fever by purchasing over the counter medication but if these fail then contact your GP.”
