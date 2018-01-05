>
>
Hay fever survival guide
  
Preemptive Medication
One of the most effective ways to help your hay fever symptoms stay at a minimum is to start taking medication early.

Dr Dermot says: “If you know when your pollen seasons start take your medication for a few weeks before. It makes a massive difference because it drums down the immune system and so when the season finally kicks in your reaction won’t be quite so extreme.”

In the same vein it is crucial that you take your medication regularly without any breaks.

“Take your medication every day whether you think you need it or not. Don’t be tempted to check the daily pollen count and if it’s low think ‘oh I don’t need to today’ - by doing this you lose your protection.”

It’s all about keeping on top of things!
10/05/2013
