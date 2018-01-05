>
Hay fever survival guide
  
Use Vaseline
Use Vaseline


Vaseline is one of our handbag essentials already, but it's also a go-to product for hay fever sufferers. John says that it works wonders as a protective barrier for putting pollen in its place.

He says: “Put Vaseline under your nose - If you put a little bit of Vaseline inside each nostril and try and breathe through your nose when you are outside, much of the pollen will stick to the Vaseline.”

It might not sound very attractive but trust us it can really do the job - plus your skin will be kept nice and smooth!
