Treatment

There are a variety of medicines out there including over-the-counter nasal sprays, antihistamines and other products but Dr. Dermot says you need to be careful you’re getting the right ones.



“If you’re going to use an antihistamine - do not use a first generation antihistamine as they cause extreme drowsiness. Second generation versions like Cetirizine and Loratadine are significantly less sedative.”



You can also try nasal sprays to help alleviate symptoms straightaway.



Dr. Dermot says: “Do not use nasal decongestant sprays as the nose gets accustomed to these pretty quickly and they do not work in the long run. Beconase and Flixonase are good over-the-counter nasal sprays and these need to be taken daily.”



But if you need something a little more heavy duty then there is a new product available on prescription which Dr. Dermot says could transform your treatment.



“This year there is a product called Dymista available on prescription which is a combination treatment. A significant number of patients are seeing rapid results and sometimes symptoms totally stopping. It’s probably the greatest single advance in the control of hay fever in a number of years."



Eye drops can be really useful too. But as well as taking your medication you can do a load of other things to help combat your hay fever...