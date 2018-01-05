In this article



























Stay Indoors if the pollen count is over 50

If your hay fever affects you really badly then sometimes it’s worth just taking yourself away from the situation.



John advises that if the pollen count is particularly high staying inside can be the best thing to do.



“Try to stay indoors when the pollen count is over 50 - this is the number of grains of pollen in one cubic metre of air.”



We know it isn’t ideal but sometimes just cosying up at home (with the windows closed) can do you a whole world of good!

