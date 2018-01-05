In this article



























get a pollen filter

In summer it is hot, (well supposedly), and so sitting in a car without the air con on or windows open seems like some form of self-inflicted torture.



However when you’re suffering from hay fever it can seem even worse with the windows open as this lets even more pollen into your car - and so does the air con by the way!



Dr Dermot says one thing you can do to stop the nightmare is put a pollen filter into your car!



He says: “Pollen filters in cars are actually really effective.”

