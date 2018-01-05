>
Hay fever survival guide
  
get a pollen filter
In summer it is hot, (well supposedly), and so sitting in a car without the air con on or windows open seems like some form of self-inflicted torture.

However when you’re suffering from hay fever it can seem even worse with the windows open as this lets even more pollen into your car - and so does the air con by the way!

Dr Dermot says one thing you can do to stop the nightmare is put a pollen filter into your car!

He says: “Pollen filters in cars are actually really effective.”
