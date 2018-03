Wear sunglasses

Do you really need an excuse to don your favourite pair of diva peeper protectors this summer? We thought not.



Still, if you suffer from hay fever, popping on those sunnies is definitely the way to go.



Dr. Dermot says that a simple thing like wearing your sunglasses can help with your symptoms.



“sunglasses protect you from pollen getting into your eyes,” he says.



Simple but effective.