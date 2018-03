In this article



























Dry your clothes indoors

We’ve already talked about how your bed sheets can affect your hayfever - well so can your clothes.



If you want to make sure you’re doing all that you can to help your hay fever symptoms then be aware of where your clothes have been - that especially means drying them indoors.



Dr Dermot says: “Drying clothes outdoors might bring pollen indoors so make sure your clothes are dried inside.”