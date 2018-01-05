>
>
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz

Teeth staining through tea, coffee and red wine

 

Leighton Meester ©SIPA - Teeth staining through tea, coffee and red wine
Leighton Meester ©SIPA

 


Question 2/10 :

Tea, coffee and red wine stain teeth.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


2
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011

Don't miss...
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Foods that you can easily grow at homeTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         