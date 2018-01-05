>
>
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz

Bicarbonate and teeth whitening

 

Beyonce © SIPA - Bicarbonate and teeth whitening
Beyonce © SIPA

 


Question 5/10 :

Although bicarbonate whitens teeth, it can damage them in the long term.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


5
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenJennifer Aniston's dating history
Hot celebrity men in uniformStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         