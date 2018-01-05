Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Health
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Health
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz
Bicarbonate and teeth whitening
Beyonce © SIPA
Question 5/10 :
Although bicarbonate whitens teeth, it can damage them in the long term.
• True
• False
5
Teeth whitening Teeth White teeth Perfect smile
Tips for white teeth
Teeth whitening
Teeth Whitenining Product Reviews
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011
Article Plan
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz
▼
Hollywood Smile Quiz: advice to achieve white teeth
Teeth staining through tea, coffee and red wine
Lemon as a teeth whitener?
Tartar and teeth whiteness
Bicarbonate
Red lipstick and teeth yellowing
Do dental kits sold in the shops work?
Miswak for teeth
Smoking and damage to teeth
The effect of ageing on teeth
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Hot celebrity men in uniform
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!