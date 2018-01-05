>
>
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz

Do dental kits sold in the shops work?

 

Katy Perry © SIPA - Do dental kits sold in the shops work?
Katy Perry © SIPA

 


Question 7/10 :

Dental kits sold in the shops don't make any difference.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


7
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Ten men who you don’t want to marry This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         