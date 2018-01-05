>
>
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz

Smoking and damage to teeth

 

Eva Mendes (celebrity smoker) ©SIPA - Smoking and damage to teeth
Eva Mendes (celebrity smoker) ©SIPA

 


Question 9/10 :

Smoking damages teeth.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


9
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
100 baby names fit for a royalHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         