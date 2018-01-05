>
>
Hollywood Smile | How to get a perfect smile quiz

The effect of ageing on teeth

   

Nicole Sherzinger ©SIPA - The effect of ageing on teeth
Nicole Sherzinger ©SIPA

 


Question 10/10 :

The older you get, the more your teeth lose their sparkle.
 •  True
 •  False


  
 


10
Health and Fitness Editor
25/07/2011

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringTen men who you don’t want to marry
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         