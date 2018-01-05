In this article







Hot Bikram Yoga is (literally) one of the hottest fitness trends right now, with specialised studios popping up everywhere offering this one-of-a-kind exercise It’s different to other forms of yoga, as the 90-minute class takes place in a room heated to a toasty 40 degrees Celsius. Wowsers.Due to the extreme heat and humidity, your body can burn over 600 calories at each session and it’s great for fitness and toning.Not only that but it also promises to help with injury prevention, weight loss , posture and flexibility, as well as lowering blood pressure, improving mental clarity and reducing stress Feeling a little daunted about the prospect of exercising in extreme heat (What happens if you faint? What on earth do you wear?!) we headed over to the Hot Bikram Yoga studio in London Bridge to work up a sweat - and by god did we sweat!