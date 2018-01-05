In this article







What is Hot Bikram Yoga?

Bikram Yoga was developed over 40 years ago by Bikram Choudhry, who used it to rehabilitate himself from injury.



Offering a total body workout, each class consists of a sequence of two breathing exercises and 26 repeated postures which combine strength, flexibility and balance.



A growing number of elite athletes, including members of Team GB, have supplemented their training with Bikram yoga due to its many physical and mental benefits.



British tennis star and gold medallist Andy Murray enhances his training regime with Bikram yoga as the physically demanding workout has been proven to improve flexibility, mobility, control and co-ordination.



And if it’s good enough for an Olympic gold medallist...

