>
>
Hot Bikram Yoga
  
What is Hot Bikram Yoga?
In this article

What is Hot Bikram Yoga?


Bikram Yoga was developed over 40 years ago by Bikram Choudhry, who used it to rehabilitate himself from injury.

Offering a total body workout, each class consists of a sequence of two breathing exercises and 26 repeated postures which combine strength, flexibility and balance.

A growing number of elite athletes, including members of Team GB, have supplemented their training with Bikram yoga due to its many physical and mental benefits.

British tennis star and gold medallist Andy Murray enhances his training regime with Bikram yoga as the physically demanding workout has been proven to improve flexibility, mobility, control and co-ordination.

And if it’s good enough for an Olympic gold medallist...

13/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hot Bikram Yoga
Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         