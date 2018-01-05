In this article







What you need to know

Expecting to see lots of lithe yoga bunnies, we were surprised to see women and men of all ages, sizes, shapes and fitness levels. The one thing everyone had in common is that they were all passionate devotees of Bikram.



After debating what to wear, we settled for a running vest and cropped workout trousers. Generally you want to wear dark clothes that won’t go see through with sweat and also won’t restrict you from performing the postures.



A towel (about the size of a beach towel) is needed which you lay on the yoga mats provided. Make sure you remember to bring a large bottle of water to the class with you.



Avoid the front row until you are really familiar with the postures as people behind you will be copying you from there. Also don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you cannot achieve the same poses as those next to you. It’s important to go at your own pace and work on getting the proper alignment rather than pushing your body too far.



Although the heat takes some getting used to, in your first class you are advised to go slow and attempt the postures you feel able to - it’s normal to feel a bit dizzy, but it’s important to stay in the room, pace yourself and get acclimatised to the heat.

