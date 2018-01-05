In this article







Where can I do it?

There are studios providing Bikram yoga all over the country, especially in London. We went to Hot Bikram Yoga, who have studios in London Bridge, Balham and Fulham and they offer six to eight classes a day, from early morning until late evening seven days a week.



Although we would highly recommend Bikram for general health, fitness and wellbeing, it’s not a cheap form of exercise. Generally most places have an introductory offer, which is two or three weeks at a highly discounted rate.



After which you can sign up for a monthly subscription or a 10-class card, each of which will set you back in the region of £100.



Overall we would highly recommend taking the plunge into Bikram yoga. It’s challenging, sweaty and difficult, but incredibly rewarding and effective.



It's especially good if you're looking for a form of exercise which will improve your mind and general health, as well as tone up your body and lose weight.

