How to beat stress How to beat stress With holidays a distant memory, a gruelling schedule to keep up, an ever-increasing workload to handle and meetings cropping up left, right and centre, learning how to beat stress has never been more important.



Whether your work life balance includes a stressful job and a hectic social schedule or all-consuming parental duties, if you know how to beat stress, it'll be so much easier to manage.



It's harder than ever for women to cope with the pressure of "having it all" so we've come with a guide to help you learn how to beat stress and live a full and healthy life... without that fourth glass of Chablis!



Find out about the different types of stress: mental, emotional or relational. If you know what's effecting you and how, beating stress will be much easier.



Depending on what type of stresser you are, there's loads of different ways to beat stress through exercise, sophrology (personal development), relaxation and more.



See how to eliminate sources of stress from your life, and read our expert's advice on how to beat stress in your life, starting NOW!



For even more information try:



Stress: The Good and the Bad (Beacon Health) by Paula Ceccaldi and Agnes Diricq

Good Stress, Bad Stress: An Indispensable Guide to Identifying and Managing Your Stress by Barry Lenson

Women and Stress: Practical Ways to Manage Tension by Jean Lush (Author) and Pam Vredevelt (Contributor)











