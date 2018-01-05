How to beat mental stress How to beat mental stress

Our advice for beating mental stress is to stop beating yourself up psychologically: be wary of your instinctive reactions and hasty conclusions.



Learn to be a positive person rather than dwelling on negatives - real and imagined.



> Learn to accept compliments

If you get a promotion, congratulations: you must have deserved it.



If someone compliments you on your cooking, they're being honest and not just polite.



Listen to what other people say and believe in yourself!



> Look for the silver lining

Force yourself to seek out the positives.



> Asking for help is not a sign of weakness

If you're overloaded with work, learn to ask for help. Instead of thinking of delegation as a show of weakness, tell yourself that you're showing others you have faith in them.





