How to beat stress
Article in images

How to beat mental stress

 

- How to beat mental stress
How to beat mental stress

Our advice for beating mental stress is to stop beating yourself up psychologically: be wary of your instinctive reactions and hasty conclusions.

Learn to be a positive person rather than dwelling on negatives - real and imagined.

> Learn to accept compliments
If you get a promotion, congratulations: you must have deserved it.

If someone compliments you on your cooking, they're being honest and not just polite.

Listen to what other people say and believe in yourself!

> Look for the silver lining
Force yourself to seek out the positives.

> Asking for help is not a sign of weakness
If you're overloaded with work, learn to ask for help. Instead of thinking of delegation as a show of weakness, tell yourself that you're showing others you have faith in them.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
