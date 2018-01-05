Sophrology, breathing, power of suggestion Mental stressers are imprisoned in their way of thinking and their own certitudes, and can often get a lot of benefit from sophrology.



Breathing and suggestion therapy can really help you to let go. It works on the prinipal that positive effects on the body also impact on your thinking and vice-versa, helping you make you more aware of yourself.



It helps improve positive thinking, mainly by stimulating your imagination.



In a sophrology session, you have to imagine yourself in a stressful situation and project yourself into approaching it in a calm rather than a negative way, preparing yourself in advance for the emotions and feelings your new positive approach will arouse in you.



You use your imagination to behave in a different way.

More information on sophrology:



Sophrology Academy UK

Sophrology International

Sophrology London







