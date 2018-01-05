How to beat emotional stress How to beat emotional stress

If you're the emotional type, you need to learn to breathe properly.



> Breathe properly

To do this, take a few minutes' break and find a quiet room. Turn off your phones, radio, etc, let your hair down, take your belt off and undo your buttons to make space for your body, and arrange yourself in the most comfortable position for you - sittng, lying or standing.



Close your eyes, focus on your body and breathe! Breathe deep into your abs to relax and calm your body and mind.



Put your hands over your stomach, breathe out to empty your lungs as far as you can, take as deep a breath as possible to your stomach and then breathe out, making a sibilant 'ssss' sound.



> Gentle exercise

This will relax and energise you. Before you go to bed at night, wind down with a few gentle stretches as well.





