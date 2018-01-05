>
>
How to beat stress
Article in images

Relaxation, yoga, stretching

 

- Relaxation, yoga, stretching
Yoga, pilates or tai chi

There are many relaxation techniques, all of which release muscular tension through targeted exercise.

The best way to learn how to exercise and stretch to alleviate stress is to try a yoga or pilates class.

The key is finding an instructor you get on with and a type of yoga or pilates you like - there are loads to choose from!

Movements borrowed from gymnastics, pilates and yoga-type exercises can help you say goodbye to emotional tension.

Usually sessions start with breathing exercises and then moves on to work the whole body. At the end of a session, you might feel very tired or very energised but either way you'll sleep like a baby!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
How to beat stress
