How to beat stress
Anti-stress massage

 

Massage

Massage is certainly relaxing but it can also help to combat emotional stress.

Get a professional massage from an expert or physio, who can teach you about your body and breathing, give you the keys to relaxation and teach you other techniques such as visualisation.

stress-relief massage or other healing techniques such as reflexology or reiki can release emotional tension but can in itself be an emotional experience. Don't be surprised if you shed a few tears or become weepy after or during your session.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
