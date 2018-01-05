- Communication, dialogue

>
How to beat stress
How to overcome Relational Stress

> Listen and learn
The first thing you need to do is learn to listen to others, understand what they want from you and rephrase what they say. 

Take your time and make sure you've really heard what's being said to you. Write down any requests made of you and repeat it back just to make sure - even if it's just in your head.

> New ways to communicate
This will help you avoid falling into the trap of saying things like "Yes, of course"  or "I haven't got time." 

Learn to reply with, for example, "I'll finish what I'm doing and then I'll do it afterwards." 

In the same way, think about asking open questions that encourage dialogue, such as "What homework did you have to do tonight?" instead of the usual "Have you done your homework?".

And try using "I" instead of "you" to avoid conflict: say "I'm tired" rather than "You're tiring me out."




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
