Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) Understand others A few sessions of behavioural therapy either on your own or in a group will help you learn to be more discerning of what other people say to you.



Simple techniques that allow you to rephrase their speech, change your reactions and express yourself more appropriately will make life so much simpler for you.



CBT can help you get all the things you want and need from another person without getting stressed out.



Those 'stress signals' you think other people send out to you will gradually lose their negative effect on you as you learn to see yourself and others differently, without stressful aggression.



More information on CBT:



The Royal College of Psychiatrists - Cognitive Behavioural Therapy





