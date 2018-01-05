Martial arts, aggression Be aggresive

Martial arts will enable you to channel your aggression the right way!



You'll learn to approach others, position yourself against your opponent and master your strengths.



You don't necessarily have to choose a style which involves combat or even contact if you don't fancy actual bodily contact.



Often you can find women-only classes but most reputable places will make everyone feel welcome.



Martial arts - punches, kicks & strikes Wing Chun

Karate

Boxing

Kick Boxing

Taekwondo

Muay Thai

Choi Kwang Do

Mixed-martial arts Martial arts - wrestling, grapping & holds (no punches etc.)

Judo

Glima

Sambo

Aikido

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Jujutsu

Hapkido

Kung fu

Taijiquan

Shuai Jiao

Wrestling Martial arts - weapons-based

Kenjutsu (sword)

Kendo

Bojutsu (staff)

Eskrima

Silat,

Kalarippayattu

Kyudo or Archery

Modern fencing

Canne de combat or singlestick Martial arts - non-combat

Tai Chi

Capoeira

Self-defence





