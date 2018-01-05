- Martial arts, aggression

|
Be aggresive
Martial arts will enable you to channel your aggression the right way!
You'll learn to approach others, position yourself against your opponent and master your strengths.
You don't necessarily have to choose a style which involves combat or even contact if you don't fancy actual bodily contact.
Often you can find women-only classes but most reputable places will make everyone feel welcome.
Martial arts - punches, kicks & strikes
Martial arts - wrestling, grapping & holds (no punches etc.)
- Wing Chun
- Karate
- Boxing
- Kick Boxing
- Taekwondo
- Muay Thai
- Choi Kwang Do
- Mixed-martial arts
Martial arts - weapons-based
- Judo
- Glima
- Sambo
- Aikido
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
- Jujutsu
- Hapkido
- Kung fu
- Taijiquan
- Shuai Jiao
- Wrestling
Martial arts - non-combat
- Kenjutsu (sword)
- Kendo
- Bojutsu (staff)
- Eskrima
- Silat,
- Kalarippayattu
- Kyudo or Archery
- Modern fencing
- Canne de combat or singlestick