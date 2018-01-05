>
How to beat stress
Exercise to help beat ALL kinds of stress

 

Get active, be part of a team

Exercise is great for relaxing and easing stress.

Go for team sports such as hockey, football or netball that demand your full attention all the time, so you can lose yourself in the game.

Individual sports like swimming or jogging are great for your body, but you can still find your mind turns things over in your head while you're exercising.

Individual sports and exercise can work too but you'll need to really push yourself so that your body releases enough endomorphins to take your mind off it.

Be honest - if you're not that kind of girl, join a netball team or something goal focussed - you'll feel better for it and you might make some new friends too!

Best stess-busting activites
Hockey Football Softball
Judo (or other martial art) Touch Rugby Basketball
Kick-boxing Tennis Ice Hockey
Boxing Squash Pilates
Netball Volleyball Yoga
Tai Chi Badminton




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
