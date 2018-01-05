Exercise to help beat ALL kinds of stress Get active, be part of a team Exercise is great for relaxing and easing stress.



Go for team sports such as hockey, football or netball that demand your full attention all the time, so you can lose yourself in the game.



Individual sports like swimming or jogging are great for your body, but you can still find your mind turns things over in your head while you're exercising.



Individual sports and exercise can work too but you'll need to really push yourself so that your body releases enough endomorphins to take your mind off it.



Be honest - if you're not that kind of girl, join a netball team or something goal focussed - you'll feel better for it and you might make some new friends too!



Best stess-busting activites Hockey Football Softball Judo (or other martial art) Touch Rugby Basketball Kick-boxing Tennis Ice Hockey Boxing Squash Pilates Netball Volleyball Yoga Tai Chi Badminton





