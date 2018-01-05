Alcohol depression: How to get over the post boozing blues

Alcohol depression: Get over your boozing blues

After a good night out, the weekends aren't usually the carefree brunch-and-magazines bliss we'd hoped for - and all too often fall victim to alcohol related depression.



In addition to the physical headache of a hangover, it's not unusual to depressed, have a growing sense of anxiety, and get irrationally worried about everything. We've all been there: you feel demotivated to do anything, and so just plop down in front of the telly and hide away from the world.



These post boozing blues hit because one too many alcoholic drinks depletes our feel-good neurotransmitters. Neuroscientist Dr. George F. Koob has found that drinking reduces our levels of serotonin and dopamine - our natural feel-good chemicals that keep us optimistic and calm.



These clever little neurotransmitters are on overdrive while you’re sipping those Bellinis and B52s, which is why you feel invincible and have that euphoric buzz. But it's also why, the morning after when they're no longer there, you're left with temporary symptoms of depression.



Follow these tips to perk up your mood and enjoy what’s left of your weekend...