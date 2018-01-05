Don't diet

OK, so you probably feel guilty about consuming all those empty calories last night - but today's not the day to start a healthy eating regime.



In fact, the fastest way to get yourself up and running is to eat a big bowl of pasta. According to Dr. J. M. Bourne, a lead researcher in neuro-pharmaco-nutrition at the Fernand Widal Hospital, pasta and most other carbs boost your serotonin levels (and they're the ones that make you feel good!)



If you can't handle spag bol right now, try to eat something else stodgy and satisfying, like chicken pie and mashed potatoes. There’s a reason it’s called ‘comfort food’ - it stimulates your happiness hormones and has a calming effect.



Other good morning-after-the-night-before snacks include bananas, avocados, almonds and chicken. These contain an amino acid called tyrosine, which is converted to dopamine - responsible for dealing with pleasure - in your brain.



So eat up! But remember, comfort eating is only good to ward off temporary Sunday blues: using food to self-medicate persistent or clinical depression should be avoided.

